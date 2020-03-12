The CMO of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Anthony Boral, sold shares of BPMC for $27.86K.

In addition to Anthony Boral, 10 other BPMC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Blueprint Medicines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.53 million and GAAP net loss of $66.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $80.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.98 and a one-year low of $51.68. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 867.03K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $325.3K worth of BPMC shares and purchased $75.6K worth of BPMC shares. The insider sentiment on Blueprint Medicines has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

