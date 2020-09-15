The CLO of Veritex (VBTX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CLO of Veritex (VBTX), Jeff Kesler, sold shares of VBTX for $179.3K.

Following Jeff Kesler’s last VBTX Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%. In addition to Jeff Kesler, one other VBTX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $29.41 and a one-year low of $10.02. VBTX’s market cap is $894 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.10. Currently, Veritex has an average volume of 286.26K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, reflecting a -18.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $179.3K worth of VBTX shares and purchased $35.7K worth of VBTX shares. The insider sentiment on Veritex has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.