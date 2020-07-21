The CLO of Morgan Stanley (MS) is Selling Shares

Today, the CLO of Morgan Stanley (MS), Eric Grossman, sold shares of MS for $2.88M.

Following Eric Grossman’s last MS Sell transaction on April 21, 2015, the stock climbed by 19.3%. This is Grossman’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on BSL back in October 2017

Based on Morgan Stanley’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.2 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $2.2 billion. The company has a one-year high of $57.57 and a one-year low of $27.20. MS’s market cap is $81.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.07, reflecting a -5.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Morgan Stanley has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.