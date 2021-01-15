The CLO of Eaton Vance is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CLO of Eaton Vance (EV), Frederick Marius, exercised options to buy 11,372 EV shares at $35.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $399.9K.

Following Frederick Marius’ last EV Buy transaction on September 21, 2017, the stock climbed by 31.8%. Following this transaction Frederick Marius’ holding in the company was increased by 17.14% to a total of $6.21 million.

Based on Eaton Vance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $451 million and GAAP net loss of -$35,934,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.96 and a one-year low of $23.59. EV’s market cap is $8.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 60.00.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $66.00, reflecting a 8.8% upside.

Eaton Vance Corp. engages in the management of investment funds and provides counselling services. It offers a range of engineered portfolio implementation services, including tax-managed core and specialty index strategies, futures and options-based portfolio overlays, and centralized portfolio management of multi-manager portfolios. The company was founded on April 30, 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.