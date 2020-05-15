The CLO of Cerus (CERS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CLO of Cerus (CERS), Chrystal Menard, sold shares of CERS for $115.2K.

In addition to Chrystal Menard, one other CERS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cerus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.64 million and GAAP net loss of -$16,466,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $2.71. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.26.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $115.2K worth of CERS shares and purchased $347K worth of CERS shares. The insider sentiment on Cerus has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.