The CLO of AZZ (AZZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CLO of AZZ (AZZ), Tara Mackey, sold shares of AZZ for $102.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $51.68 and a one-year low of $19.31. Currently, AZZ has an average volume of 68.62K. AZZ’s market cap is $1.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 99.70.

AZZ, Inc. engages in the provision of galvanizing services, welding solutions, electrical equipment, and engineered services. It operates through Energy and Metal Coatings segments. The Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. The Metal Coatings segment focuses in hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.