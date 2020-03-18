The CLO of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CLO of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Christopher Walther, bought shares of ATVI for $5.55M.

Following this transaction Christopher Walther’s holding in the company was increased by 90.87% to a total of $6.98 million. Following Christopher Walther’s last ATVI Buy transaction on February 29, 2016, the stock climbed by 25.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $64.53 and a one-year low of $41.84. ATVI’s market cap is $43.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.74.

17 different firms, including Credit Suisse and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment.

