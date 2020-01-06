The CIO & VP – Digital Business of Brady is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CIO & VP – Digital Business of Brady (BRC), Bentley Curran, exercised options to sell 13,996 BRC shares at $36.94 a share, for a total transaction value of $802.1K.

Following Bentley Curran’s last BRC Sell transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.4%. In addition to Bentley Curran, one other BRC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $59.11 and a one-year low of $43.19. BRC’s market cap is $3.08B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.41. Currently, Brady has an average volume of 191.45K.

The insider sentiment on Brady has been negative according to 129 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protect premises, products, and people. It operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.