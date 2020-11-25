The CIO of TFS Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CIO of TFS Financial (TFSL), Anna Maria Motta, exercised options to buy 5,000 TFSL shares at $15.08 a share, for a total transaction value of $75.4K.

Following Anna Maria Motta’s last TFSL Buy transaction on September 07, 2017, the stock climbed by 5.5%. This recent transaction increases Anna Maria Motta’s holding in the company by 5.21% to a total of $1.81 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.47 and a one-year low of $12.65. TFSL’s market cap is $5.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.10. Currently, TFS Financial has an average volume of 197.07K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.