The CIO of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CIO of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Mark Gruber, bought shares of ARR for $26.4K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Gruber’s holding in the company by 5.78% to a total of $488K.

The company has a one-year high of $21.15 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 642.87K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.83, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on ARMOUR Residential REIT has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.