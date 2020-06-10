The CHRO of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is Selling Shares

Today, the CHRO of Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Jeffrey Childs, sold shares of ULTA for $858.7K.

In addition to Jeffrey Childs, 2 other ULTA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.05. ULTA’s market cap is $13.78 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.90. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.24.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $256.63, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ulta Beauty has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.