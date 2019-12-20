The CHRO of Ulta Beauty is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CHRO of Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Jeffrey Childs, exercised options to sell 3,031 ULTA shares at $97.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $764.4K.

Based on Ulta Beauty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $222.00. ULTA’s market cap is $14.29B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.11.

The insider sentiment on Ulta Beauty has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

