The CHRO of FTI Consulting (FCN) is Selling Shares

Today, the CHRO of FTI Consulting (FCN), Holly Paul, sold shares of FCN for $890K.

Following Holly Paul’s last FCN Sell transaction on April 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 40.5%.

Based on FTI Consulting’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $605 million and quarterly net profit of $56.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $551 million and had a net profit of $62.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $144.11 and a one-year low of $79.74. Currently, FTI Consulting has an average volume of 430.99K.

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment comprises of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analytics software, services, and consulting support to corporations, law firms, courts and government agencies. The Strategic Communications segment designs and executes communications strategies for management teams and boards of directors relating to managing financial, regulatory and reputational challenges, navigate market disruptions, articulate brand, stake a competitive position, and preserve and grow operations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.