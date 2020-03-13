The CHRO of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) is Buying Shares

Today, the CHRO of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Susan Mcgrath, bought shares of AJG for $237.5K.

This recent transaction increases Susan Mcgrath’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $119.9K. This is Mcgrath’s first Buy trade following 24 Sell transactions.

Based on Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $98.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a net profit of $117 million. The company has a one-year high of $109.46 and a one-year low of $76.65. Currently, Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average volume of 938.13K.

Four different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.24M worth of AJG shares and purchased $1.21M worth of AJG shares. The insider sentiment on Arthur J Gallagher & Co has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate.