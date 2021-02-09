The Chief Technology Officer of Relay Medical (RYMDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Technology Officer of Relay Medical (RYMDF), Igal Roytblat, bought shares of RYMDF for $20K.

This recent transaction increases Igal Roytblat’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $517.7K. In addition to Igal Roytblat, 3 other RYMDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Relay Medical has an average volume of 666.61K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 138.98. The company has a one-year high of $0.72 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Relay Medical Corp is a Canadian-based medical technology company. The company is engaged in the business of providing expertise in the development, commercial leadership, funding, and strategic partnerships offering inventors and early-stage start-ups an “Integrated MedTech Accelerator” platform to develop and transact technologies. Its portfolio consists of HemoPalm corp, Pharamtrac, and osprey. Its HemoPalm platform provides a combination of full CO-oximetry and blood gases in one handheld analyzer. Pharamtrac is a platform for providing home medication management, it includes medical-grade cloud, front-end devices/apps, portals and data analytics for patients.