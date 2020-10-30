The Chief Strategy Officer of Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Strategy Officer of Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), Victor Rufart, bought shares of CCEP for $31.35K.

Following Victor Rufart’s last CCEP Buy transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Victor Rufart, one other CCEP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.11 and a one-year low of $28.35. CCEP’s market cap is $17.74 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.27, reflecting a -29.0% downside. Four different firms, including Jefferies and Kepler Capital , currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $312.4K worth of CCEP shares and purchased $96.77K worth of CCEP shares. The insider sentiment on Coca-Cola European Partners has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More on CCEP: