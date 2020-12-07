The Chief Services Officer of Teradata (TDC) is Selling Shares

On December 4, the Chief Services Officer of Teradata (TDC), Daniel L. Harrington, sold shares of TDC for $251.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $27.79 and a one-year low of $17.62. TDC’s market cap is $2.48 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.10. Currently, Teradata has an average volume of 248.96K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $22.17, reflecting a 1.3% upside.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.