The Chief Scientific Officer of Trillium Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Scientific Officer of Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), Robert Uger, exercised options to sell 584 TRIL shares for a total transaction value of $8,878.

In addition to Robert Uger, 4 other TRIL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.96 and a one-year low of $2.26. Currently, Trillium Therapeutics has an average volume of 687.38K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75, reflecting a -31.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trillium Therapeutics has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.