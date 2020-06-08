The Chief Scientific Officer of Antibe Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Scientific Officer of Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), John Lawrence Wallace, exercised options to sell 2,725,000 ATBPF shares for a total transaction value of $1.64M.

In addition to John Lawrence Wallace, 6 other ATBPF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Antibe Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.61 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,201,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.3 million. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 649.22K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 37.81.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.