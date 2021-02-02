The Chief Risk Officer of Versabank (VRRKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Risk Officer of Versabank (VRRKF), Aly Lalani, bought shares of VRRKF for $11.11K.

Following this transaction Aly Lalani’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $100.7K. In addition to Aly Lalani, 8 other VRRKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Versabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.73 million and quarterly net profit of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.64 million and had a net profit of $5.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.90 and a one-year low of $3.93. Currently, Versabank has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7,910 worth of VRRKF shares and purchased $151.5K worth of VRRKF shares. The insider sentiment on Versabank has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.