The Chief Risk Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Risk Officer of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Mark Russell Chauvin, exercised options to sell 49,640 TD shares for a total transaction value of $3.73M.

Following this transaction Mark Russell Chauvin’s holding in the company was decreased by 13% to a total of $10.38 million. Following Mark Russell Chauvin’s last TD Sell transaction on December 08, 2017, the stock climbed by 10.3%.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.75 billion and quarterly net profit of $5.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.25 billion and had a net profit of $2.86 billion. The company has a one-year high of $59.97 and a one-year low of $33.74. TD’s market cap is $109 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.96, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Toronto Dominion Bank has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.