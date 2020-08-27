The Chief Risk Officer of Brewin Dolphin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Risk Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF), Susan Beckett, exercised options to sell 10,323 BDNHF shares for a total transaction value of $25.7K.

BDNHF’s market cap is $988 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of .

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.74, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brewin Dolphin has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Susan Beckett's trades have generated a 17.0% average return based on past transactions.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.