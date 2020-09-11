The Chief Revenue Officer of Australis Capital (AUSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Revenue Officer of Australis Capital (AUSAF), Cleve Tzung, bought shares of AUSAF for $23.1K.

Following this transaction Cleve Tzung’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $41.71K. In addition to Cleve Tzung, 3 other AUSAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Australis Capital, Inc. provides investment services. It focuses on seeking investments in cannabis and real estate sectors through acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. The company was founded on February 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.