The Chief Research Officer of Neurocrine is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Research Officer of Neurocrine (NBIX), Dimitri Grigoriadis, exercised options to buy 5,571 NBIX shares at $35.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $200K.

This recent transaction increases Dimitri Grigoriadis’ holding in the company by 8.06% to a total of $8.91 million.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $237 million and quarterly net profit of $37.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a GAAP net loss of $102 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.29 and a one-year low of $72.14. Currently, Neurocrine has an average volume of 533.12K.

11 different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.31, reflecting a -9.1% downside.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.