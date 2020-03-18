The Chief Product Officer & SVP of Avid Technology (AVID) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Product Officer & SVP of Avid Technology (AVID), Ruzicka Dana, sold shares of AVID for $135.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Avid Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $116 million and quarterly net profit of $15.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a net profit of $5.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.79 and a one-year low of $5.54. AVID’s market cap is $255.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.07.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.