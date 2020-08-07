The Chief Portfolio Risk Officer of WEX is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Portfolio Risk Officer of WEX (WEX), Kenneth Janosick, exercised options to buy 4,782 WEX shares at $77.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $369.2K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Janosick’s holding in the company by 23.22% to a total of $2.96 million. This is Janosick’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $236.52 and a one-year low of $71.12. Currently, WEX has an average volume of 330.98K. WEX’s market cap is $7.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.00.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.25, reflecting a -1.9% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.25M worth of WEX shares and purchased $369.2K worth of WEX shares. The insider sentiment on WEX has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Flight Solutions segment provides payment and transaction processing services for the needs of commercial and government fleets. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the payment environment of business-to-business payments, providing customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate payment, and transaction monitoring needs. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment involves healthcare payment products and SaaS consumer directed platforms, as well as payroll related benefits to customers. The company was founded by Parker Poole III and William Richardson in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.