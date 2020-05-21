The Chief Operating Officer, Shore Bancshares and Shor of Shore Bancshares (SHBI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer, Shore Bancshares and Shor of Shore Bancshares (SHBI), Donna Stevens, bought shares of SHBI for $9,150.

This recent transaction increases Donna Stevens’ holding in the company by 11.98% to a total of $83.95K. In addition to Donna Stevens, one other SHBI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Shore Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.87 million and quarterly net profit of $3.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.58 million and had a net profit of $3.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.90 and a one-year low of $7.63. Currently, Shore Bancshares has an average volume of 56.59K.

The insider sentiment on Shore Bancshares has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.