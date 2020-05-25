The Chief Operating Officer of VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF), Daniel Laflamme, sold shares of VVCIF for $18.9K.

Over the last month, Daniel Laflamme has reported another 4 Sell trades on VVCIF for a total of $91.37K.

Based on VIVO Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.2 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,060,904. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.05 million and had a net profit of $5.02 million. Currently, VIVO Cannabis has an average volume of 149.43K. The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.11.

The insider sentiment on VIVO Cannabis has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Laflamme's trades have generated a 12.4% average return based on past transactions.

VIVO Cannabis, Inc. engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis, Patient Clinic, and Corporate. The Medical and Non-Medical Cannabis segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market. The Patient Clinic segment manages education focused, patient-centric, and cannabis discovery clinics under the name of Harvest Medicine. The Corporate segment relates to the non-production related corporate activities and international operations. The company was founded by Ken Clement in 2007 and is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.