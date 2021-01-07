The Chief Operating Officer of Viemed Healthcare is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Viemed Healthcare (VMD), William Todd Zehnder, exercised options to sell 30,081 VMD shares for a total transaction value of $236.4K.

This recent transaction decreases William Todd Zehnder’s holding in the company by 58% to a total of $1.51 million. In addition to William Todd Zehnder, 4 other VMD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Viemed Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.45 million and quarterly net profit of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.37 million and had a net profit of $2.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.98 and a one-year low of $2.44. VMD’s market cap is $312 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.60.

The insider sentiment on Viemed Healthcare has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Todd Zehnder’s trades have generated a -13.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment that provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.