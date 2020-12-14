The Chief Operating Officer of Victoria Gold (VITFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Victoria Gold (VITFF), Mark Juhani Ayranto, sold shares of VITFF for $62K.

Following Mark Juhani Ayranto’s last VITFF Sell transaction on November 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

Based on Victoria Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $80.53 million and quarterly net profit of $20.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a net profit of $1.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.09 and a one-year low of $2.88. Currently, Victoria Gold has an average volume of 46.88K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $182.3K worth of VITFF shares and purchased $714.7K worth of VITFF shares. The insider sentiment on Victoria Gold has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.