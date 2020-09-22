The Chief Operating Officer of Taseko Mines is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Taseko Mines (TGB), John W Mcmanus, exercised options to sell 50,000 TGB shares for a total transaction value of $85.8K.

In addition to John W Mcmanus, 2 other TGB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $18.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.01 million. Currently, Taseko Mines has an average volume of 648.89K. The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.86, reflecting a 41.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Taseko Mines has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.