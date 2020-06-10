The Chief Operating Officer of Strix Group (STXXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Strix Group (STXXF), Frank Gao, sold shares of STXXF for $290.4K.

STXXF’s market cap is $378 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.50. Currently, Strix Group has an average volume of .

Strix Group PLC manufactures and markets kettle controls for appliances worldwide. The Group is engaged in the business of design, manufacture, and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration. Its revenue is generated by the sale of thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products such as water jugs and filters.