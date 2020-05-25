The Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals (SILV) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of SilverCrest Metals (SILV), Pierre Beaudoin, sold shares of SILV for $384K.

In addition to Pierre Beaudoin, 2 other SILV executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Pierre Beaudoin’s last SILV Sell transaction on February 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Currently, SilverCrest Metals has an average volume of 587.11K. The company has a one-year high of $9.18 and a one-year low of $3.26. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.76.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.09, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on SilverCrest Metals has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.