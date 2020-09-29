The Chief Operating Officer of Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF), Terry Lee Mcneill, bought shares of PIFYF for $5,000.

Following this transaction Terry Lee Mcneill’s holding in the company was increased by 21% to a total of $22.34K. In addition to Terry Lee Mcneill, 7 other PIFYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Pine Cliff Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.48 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,164,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.18 million. Currently, Pine Cliff Energy has an average volume of 30.00K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.15, reflecting a 3.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pine Cliff Energy has been positive according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.