The Chief Operating Officer of Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Petroteq Energy (PQEFF), George T. Stapleton, bought shares of PQEFF for $60K.

Following this transaction George T. Stapleton’s holding in the company was increased by 222% to a total of $87.01K. This is Stapleton’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PTRC back in January 2010

Based on Petroteq Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2 million and GAAP net loss of -$410,514. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $100.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.18 million. Currently, Petroteq Energy has an average volume of 277.02K.

Petroteq Energy, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction & Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction & Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products. The Mining Operations segment involves in mining and extracting tar sands. The company was founded by Aleksandr Blyumkin on December 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA.