The Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Booker Minerals (PBMLF), Erik Anders Tornquist, bought shares of PBMLF for $2,450.

This is Tornquist’s first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Erik Anders Tornquist’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $241.2K.

PBMLF’s market cap is $32.7 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -71.90. Currently, Pacific Booker Minerals has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.07 and a one-year low of $0.84.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6,760 worth of PBMLF shares and purchased $2,450 worth of PBMLF shares.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a natural resource exploration company, which engages in the business of mineral exploration. It property includes Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.