The Chief Operating Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment Class A is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A), Brian Goldsmith, exercised options to sell 7,985 LGF.A shares for a total transaction value of $68.83K.

In addition to Brian Goldsmith, 5 other LGF.A executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Brian Goldsmith’s last LGF.A Sell transaction on July 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.52 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has an average volume of 853.13K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25, reflecting a -22.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $76.65K worth of LGF.A shares and purchased $1.2M worth of LGF.A shares. The insider sentiment on Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has been neutral according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production. The Motion Pictures segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment involves in the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of starz networks, which includes the licensing of premium subscription video programming to U.S. multichannel video programming distributors; streaming services, which represents the Lionsgate legacy start-up direct to consumer streaming services on its subscription video-on-demand; and content & other, which includes the licensing of the Media Networks’ original series programming to digital media platforms, international television networks, home entertainment and other ancillary markets. The company was founded by Frank Guistra in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.