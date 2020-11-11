The Chief Operating Officer of First Majestic Silver (AG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of First Majestic Silver (AG), Steven Holmes, bought shares of AG for $59.68K.

This recent transaction increases Steven Holmes’ holding in the company by 29% to a total of $243.2K. Following Steven Holmes’ last AG Buy transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.2%.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $30.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.1 million and had a net profit of $8.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.57 and a one-year low of $4.17.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.33, reflecting a -25.8% downside. Three different firms, including Cormark Securities and H.C. Wainwright, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.63M worth of AG shares and purchased $59.68K worth of AG shares. The insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been positive according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.