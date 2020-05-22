The Chief Operating Officer of Crew Energy (CWEGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Crew Energy (CWEGF), James A Taylor, bought shares of CWEGF for $3,300.

In addition to James A Taylor, 6 other CWEGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases James A Taylor’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $63.04K.

Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 12.10K. The company has a one-year high of $0.77 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.21, reflecting a 29.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Crew Energy has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.