The Chief Operating Officer of China Medical System Holdings (CHSYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Operating Officer of China Medical System Holdings (CHSYF), Hong Bing Chen, bought shares of CHSYF for $22.85M.

Following this transaction Hong Bing Chen’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $74.35 million. In addition to Hong Bing Chen, one other CHSYF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

CHSYF’s market cap is $2.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.10. Currently, China Medical System Holdings has an average volume of .

China Medical System Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and services. The company focuses on the manufacture, marketing, promotion, and sale of drugs. Its products include Plendi, XinHuoSu, Stulln, XiDaKang, YiNuoShu, DanShenTong, Hirudoid, NuoDiKang, Combizym, GanFuLe, Imdur, Parlodel, Lamisil, YinLianQingGan, and MOVICOL. The company was founded by Kong Lam in January 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.