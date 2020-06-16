The Chief Operating Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF), Grant Parkinson, sold shares of BDNHF for $34.37K.

In addition to Grant Parkinson, one other BDNHF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

BDNHF’s market cap is $1.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of .

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.09, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brewin Dolphin has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.