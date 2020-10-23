The Chief Operating Officer & EVP of Dicerna Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Operating Officer & EVP of Dicerna Pharma (DRNA), James Weissman, exercised options to buy 10,000 DRNA shares at $2.97 a share, for a total transaction value of $29.7K.

This recent transaction increases James Weissman’s holding in the company by 45.75% to a total of $606.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dicerna Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.45 million and GAAP net loss of -$31,820,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.68 and a one-year low of $11.75. Currently, Dicerna Pharma has an average volume of 417.64K.

Starting in October 2019, DRNA received 50 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, reflecting a -36.1% downside. Three different firms, including H.C. Wainwright and Chardan Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Dicerna Pharma has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of treatments for rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular disease, and viral liver infectious diseases. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson and John J. Rossi in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.