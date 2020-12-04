The Chief Operating Officer, DKC of DaVita (DVA) is Selling Shares

On December 2, the Chief Operating Officer, DKC of DaVita (DVA), Michael David Staffieri, sold shares of DVA for $2.74M.

Following Michael David Staffieri’s last DVA Sell transaction on February 26, 2015, the stock climbed by 34.1%. In addition to Michael David Staffieri, 2 other DVA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on DaVita’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $159 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.9 billion and had a net profit of $143 million. The company has a one-year high of $114.13 and a one-year low of $62.20. DVA’s market cap is $12.27 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.50, reflecting a 3.4% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.95M worth of DVA shares and purchased $260.2K worth of DVA shares. The insider sentiment on DaVita has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.