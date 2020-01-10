The Chief Operating and of Bluebird Bio (BLUE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating and of Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Jason Cole, sold shares of BLUE for $176.1K.

In addition to Jason Cole, 6 other BLUE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $163.43 and a one-year low of $71.42. Currently, Bluebird Bio has an average volume of 789.09K.

The insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

