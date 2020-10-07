The Chief Operating and of Bluebird Bio (BLUE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Operating and of Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Jason Cole, sold shares of BLUE for $2,004.

In addition to Jason Cole, 9 other BLUE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bluebird Bio’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $199 million and GAAP net loss of -$21,465,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $196 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.36 and a one-year low of $38.95. Currently, Bluebird Bio has an average volume of 492.45K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.80, reflecting a -43.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.