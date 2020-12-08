The Chief Mtge Bnkg Ofcr of PennyMac Financial (PFSI) is Selling Shares

On December 4, the Chief Mtge Bnkg Ofcr of PennyMac Financial (PFSI), Doug Jones, sold shares of PFSI for $894.9K.

Following Doug Jones’ last PFSI Sell transaction on November 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%. In addition to Doug Jones, one other PFSI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on PennyMac Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $535 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $121 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.77 and a one-year low of $13.14. Currently, PennyMac Financial has an average volume of 586.13K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.00, reflecting a -26.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on PennyMac Financial has been negative according to 145 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. The Servicing segment servicing of newly originated mortgage loans; and execution and management of early buyout transactions. The Investment Management segment consists of sourcing, performing diligence, bidding and closing investment asset acquisitions, managing correspondent production activities, and managing the acquired assets. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.