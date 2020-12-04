The Chief Medical Officer of Zymeworks is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Medical Officer of Zymeworks (ZYME), Diana Hausman, exercised options to sell 18,968 ZYME shares for a total transaction value of $1.05M.

Following Diana Hausman’s last ZYME Sell transaction on May 08, 2017, the stock climbed by 41.4%. In addition to Diana Hausman, 2 other ZYME executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.75 and a one-year low of $20.33. Currently, Zymeworks has an average volume of 405.52K. ZYME’s market cap is $2.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.82, reflecting a 25.7% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.32M worth of ZYME shares and purchased $99.98K worth of ZYME shares. The insider sentiment on Zymeworks has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani, and Andrew S. Wright on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.