The Chief Medical Officer of RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Medical Officer of RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF), Rolf Hoffmann, sold shares of REPCF for $3,386.

REPCF’s market cap is $6.1 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.30.

RepliCel Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on developing autologous cell therapies that address conditions linked to a deficit of healthy cells required for normal healing and function. Its products includes RCT-01, RCS-01, and RCH-01 cell therapies are designed to treat chronic tendinosis, damaged or aged skin, and pattern baldness. The company was founded on April 24, 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.