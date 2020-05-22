The Chief Medical Officer of GW Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Medical Officer of GW Pharma (GWPH), Volker Knappertz, exercised options to sell 978 GWPH shares for a total transaction value of $113.5K.

This recent transaction decreases Volker Knappertz’s holding in the company by 154% to a total of $2.1 million. Following Volker Knappertz’s last GWPH Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 22.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GW Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,965,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $188.76 and a one-year low of $67.98. Currently, GW Pharma has an average volume of 423.00K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.58, reflecting a -29.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on GW Pharma has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More on GWPH: