The Chief Medical Officer of Flowr (FLWPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Medical Officer of Flowr (FLWPF), Lyle Oberg, sold shares of FLWPF for $9,000.

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.31 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,886,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.18 million and had a net profit of $11.69 million. Currently, Flowr has an average volume of 43.73K. The company has a one-year high of $2.79 and a one-year low of $0.24.

The insider sentiment on Flowr has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.